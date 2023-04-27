House prices rebound driven by population and migration growth

HOUSE prices were up for the first time in a year over the March quarter as population growth and overseas migration drive demand and that is expected to continue with the federal government announcing an overhaul of the Australia’s migration system.

According to Domain’s House Price Report for the first quarter, Australia’s combined capital cities recorded 0.4% in quarterly growth, which is still well below the historical average of 2.6%.

House prices were up in Sydney, Adelaide and Perth, with Melbourne and Brisbane remaining stable and Canberra, Darwin and Hobart still declining.

“Australia’s housing market has now reverted back to a multi-speed one, meaning different markets are growing at different rates as they were pre-pandemic. This provides opportunities for both buyers and sellers in different locations,” said Nicola Powell, chief of research and economics at Domain.

“The shift is being led by our larger capital cities which normally lead the property market recovery given that historically, they hit a peak price earlier and fall faster.”

Sydney prices were up for the first time in a year with a 1.3% increase for the quarter for houses and 0.7% for units. Both markets were down on an annual basis, at 8.4% and 4.7% respectively.

Melbourne was largely unchanged with a 0.5% fall for houses in the March quarter, while units saw a greater decline of 4.8%. For respective annual decline of 6.2% and 9.2%.

Brisbane saw an even slighter decline for houses of the quarter at 0.1%, with units down 0.4%. With houses down 4.9% year-over-year, while units were up 1.5%.

In Adelaide, house prices were up 0.4% for the quarter and 5.6% for the year, with units down 0.8% for the quarter but up 9.1% for the year.

Canberra’s house prices continued to fall over the quarter and year, down 2.5% and 8.4% respectively. While unit prices were up for both periods, at 0.9% and 0.5%.

Perth saw a 1.2% increase in house prices for the quarter and 6.1% for the year, with units down 2.4% for the quarter and 1.0% for the year.

In Hobart, house prices were down 2.9% over the first quarter and saw the most significant yearly decline at 9.9%. While unit prices were up 4.8% for the quarter and 1.3% for the year.

Finally, Darwin saw the greatest quarterly decline for houses, down 3.1%, with an annual decline of 1.9%. While units were also down 4.5% for the quarter and 3.5% for the year.

Meanwhile, the combined regions saw increases across the board, with house prices up 0.7% for the quarter and 1.1% for the year and unit prices up 0.3% for the quarter and 2.6% for the year.

“As prices lift in certain areas, it’s a timely reminder that interest rates are not the only factor influencing housing activity and prices. Population growth is rebounding faster than anticipated, with record levels of overseas migration playing a driving role in our housing markets,” added Powell.

“Extremely tight rental markets are also making purchasing more attractive and may shift some to buy, given the current challenges of securing a lease.”

A limited influx of new listings since September last year is also underpinning housing, with the weak flow still 6.3% below the five-year average for combined capitals and total supply lower over the year in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

With the downswing currently looking to remain shallower than previously expected, ANZ upgraded its housing price forecast to a 2% increase in 2023, down from the previous forecast of 4%, while NAB released a new prediction of an annual fall of 4% in 2023.

“While the potential for further rate rises remains, inflation is slowing quicker than initially expected. This could have a positive sentiment flow on to consumers and the push needed for buyers and sellers to return to the housing market,” said Powell.

“Not only does it provide a more stable environment it suggests interest rates are at, or close, to a peak. Buyers have adjusted to this new norm of higher costs of debt and, as we reach the peak cash rate, it will provide them with a better understanding of borrowing capacity.”

Meanwhile Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neill yesterday outlined the government’s initial response to a review into Australia’s migration system led by former public service chief Martin Parkinson.

The review calls for extensive changes to Australia’s current skilled immigration schemes, with the review saying that the current skilled occupation lists “do not reflect current or anticipated skilled labor needs”, including the transition to a net-zero economy and building of critical sovereign capabilities.

The major review advocates for easier pathways for highly paid permanent skilled workers to come to Australia through expedited visa processing rules

Changes proposed by the Albanese government include:

increasing the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) for the first time since 2013, from $53,900 to 70,000 from 1 July;

by the end of 2023, Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) short stream visa holders will have a pathway to permanent residency within Australia’s existing capped permanent program;

a draft Australian Migration Strategy which proposes three new pathways for temporary skilled migrants to come to Australia. This includes a fast and simple route for highly skilled workers, a mainstream temporary skilled pathway for core skill workers and a pathway for essential industries.

The Property Council welcomed the announcement and said Australia’s approach to migration planning hasn’t properly accounted for the impact of large and uncapped temporary migration on infrastructure.

PCA chief executive Mike Zorbas said the migration system was broken.

“We need a long-term horizon that supports stable and predictable population growth and allows more effective planning of infrastructure, housing and services to meet the needs of all Australian residents,”

Zorbas said the findings were timely, as labour shortages continue to bite across the economy and the construction sector continues to cry out for skilled labour.