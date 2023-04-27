Mr Melbourne’s home could fetch up to $60m

THE Toorak home of former Lord Mayor of Melbourne, the late Ron Walker, has hit the market with expectations of $55 million to $60 million.

Walker became known as “Mr. Melbourne” as he took on high-profile roles that included Grand Prix boss – he is credited as playing a pivotal role in bringing the Australian Formula One race back to the city – and was also influential in securing hosting rights for the 2006 Commonwealth Games. He was also Fairfax Media chairman and, Liberal Party national treasurer and property developer.

Kay & Burton’s Gowan Stubbings and Gerald Delany are handling the listing of 55 Albany Road, which the Walker family bought in 1981 and turned into the Bates Smart-designed, six-bedroom grand European estate Huntingfield in 1998.

“This impending sale represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for buyers who are seeking a trophy home in what is undoubtedly Melbourne’s most prestigious suburb,” Stubbings said.

Five of the bedrooms have their own ensuite, and one bedroom is in self-contained quarters.

Huntingfield features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court, gym, temperature-controlled wine cellar, eight-car garage and lush gardens.

It also bears a cornerstone laid by former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett

Expressions of interest close 7th June.

Ritzy Toorak saw a flurry of prestige property sales over the summer. Among those was the $32 million acquisition of the 1,824 sqm Chasse Gardee mansion by Mark Healey and partner Sophia Tsiligiannis, from former Philip Morris COO William Webb and philanthropist wife Marijke.

A local family bought the five-bedroom 1926 Arts and Crafts-style Little Milton on Albany Road for a price within the $27 million to $29 million range, while on nearby Kenley Court, a European purchaser bought a six-bedroom house on Kenley Court for $15 million.

The Simonds family then sold the five-bedroom home at 10 Torresdale Road for nearly $12 million to a local family.

Melbourne was tipped to see a city-wide 1% fall in the values of luxury homes in 2023, according to Knight Frank.