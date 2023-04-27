SBS mulls move to western Sydney

MULTICULTURAL broadcaster SBS may follow in the ABC’s footsteps in relocating its offices to western Sydney, with the Albanese government undertaking a feasibility study into a potential move from its long-term home in Artarmon.

The ABC announced last year it would be moving 300 staff to Lang Walker’s Parramatta Square, where it will produce ABC Sydney, ABC News and ABC Radio National content from early 2024.

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland yesterday announced a steering committee for the feasibility study, led by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts in consultation with SBS.

SBS said the committee will look at the business case, benefits, and costs of moving SBS’ headquarters and studios to western Sydney, and launch a competitive bidding process between local government areas to choose a site. It will also consider a co-located multi-purpose space for content creation and public use.

A project timeline suggests the SBS board will be in a position to consider the feasibility study’s outcomes in 2024, with any decision to move implemented after 2024.

“The Terms of Reference and Steering Committee announced today will provide strong governance, expertise and leadership to explore whether a possible move of SBS to western Sydney stacks up,” Minister Rowland said.

“While a number of parties have already indicated they are interested in lodging an expression of interest for hosting SBS in western Sydney, it’s important that all relevant factors are identified and considered.”

The SBS building in Artarmon, on Sydney’s lower North Shore, was opened by former Prime Minister Paul Keating in 1993. The broadcaster had previously been stationed in North Sydney.

Parramatta – widely seen as a Sydney’s “second CBD” – would be an early favourite to house SBS given the large office market that has been developed in recent years and which has attracted multiple government departments and major private tenants including Deloitte and Westpac, while also boasting good accessibility. A wave of supply that has made it the first non-CBD market to reach one million sqm of stock has padded out vacancy rates and softened rents.

The NSW government has previously committed to overhauling planning controls for Parramatta’s CBD, hoping to create 50,000 new jobs and two million sqm of new commercial space in the process.

In a note to staff yesterday, SBS managing director James Taylor said there would be consultation on the process and SBS would be represented on the steering committee and working groups.

“As I have said previously, SBS is participating constructively in this process and seeking an outcome that best enables us to deliver services in line with our charter and in the interests of our audiences across Australia.”

He added any decision on relocation will ultimately be one for the SBS Board.

“We will be approaching this project constructively, maintain an open mind and will of course keep you updated. SBS is nothing without our people, and there will be consultation with you as this project progresses.”

The steering committee will be chaired by executive chair and CEO (Australia and New Zealand) for NEC Corporation Mike Mrdak.

In addition to Taylor and Mrdak the committee’s members include former SBS non-executive board director Daryl Karp, CEO of Vecor Technologies Mark Ramsey and Pauline Sullivan, Assistant Secretary at the Department.