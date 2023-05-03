Childcare centres still attracting strong competition despite higher costs

FIVE ready-to-go childcare development sites in Sydney’s western suburbs have been snapped up in just 30 days for $14.265 million.

All the sites – located at Rooty Hill, Bankstown, Guildford, Auburn and Toongabbie – were acquired by various childcare owner operators, with a combined total number of approved 421 places and each site offering a range of 58 to 120 places.

“Owner operators are keen to cut out the development approval and pay a premium for already approved sites that can start straight away,” said Ray White Commercial Western Sydney’s Joseph Assaf, who sold the sites with Jai Sethi and Andrew Sacco.

“Demand has been very strong, and that led to competitive bidding in the case of the Auburn and Toongabbie sites which were sold at auction, with multiple offers received for Rooty Hill, Guildford, and Bankstown including short settlement terms to secure the sites.”

Strong government support for the childcare sector, and the upcoming increase in subsidies up to 90% from July, have driven childcare operators to aggressively expand their businesses to capitalise on the sustained demand, Sethi said.

Ray White head of research Vanessa Rader said childcare remained an attractive asset class despite the changing market fundamentals.

“The strong government subsidies on offer have ensured that occupancy levels remain elevated and rental growth built into most lease structures is attractive,” she said.

With changing expectations surrounding yields, owners are expected to hold onto established assets in 2023 and volumes to remain low.

However, there has been an uptick in development assets coming to market this year.

“A combination of higher financing costs together with elevated building rates has put pressure on some developers/vendors, causing them to reconsider their future development plans,” Rader said.

“Encouragingly, however, is the ongoing demand to occupy these assets.

“The strong population growth experienced across the country has resulted in many of these developments able to secure pre-commitment tenants and leasing activity has seen improvement.”