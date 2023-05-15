APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of social infrastructure and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au

Industrial

Cranbourne West, VIC

A brand-new office warehouse facility in Melbourne’s south east has been sold prior to practical completion for $2,757,160.

Crabtrees Real Estate’s Joseph Monea and Pana Kritikos have sold 45 Paramount Boulevard off-market. It comprises 916 sqm total building area, with a 152 sqm first floor office, warehouse height up to nine metres and completion is due this month.

Monea said the off market sale is another example of the “demand buyers have for buildings of this calibre given the lack thereof”.

The purchaser has been looking for a building to accommodate worldwide growth, Kritikos said.

Sunshine North, VIC

The low supply of food-ready premises available tenants is pushing up the values of fitted warehouses, with a western Melbourne building realising a 38% increase in four years.

John Nockles and Ben Quennell of CVA sold 63 Balfour Avenue via private sale for $1,250,088 after 31 enquiries and four formal offers were made.

The building, situated on a 483 sqm parcel of land, was sold with a land rate of $2,588 sqm and a building rate of $3,969 sqm.

The campaign primarily attracted food occupiers, and investors wanting to take advantage of the low supply of food-ready premises available to tenants.

Nockles said the property is a testament to the strength of the industrial market, particularly in the food industry sector and highlights the need for food-ready premises.

Office

Hurstville, NSW

BR International Logistics has secured a new office space in Hurstville CBD, in southern Sydney.

JLL’s Zack Mijic negotiated the five-year deal for Suite 2, 43 Bridge Street on behalf of Atlas Hurstville Property Holdings. The office has 441 sqm of floor space.

Malvern East, VIC

Steps Therapy is relocating its business to 446-450 Waverley Road, Malvern East, in Melbourne’s south east.

Mason Viola and Richard Height of Gorman Allard Shelton negotiated the leasing of the 639 sqm office building on a building rate of about $290 psm on a seven-year term with options. “This is a great outcome for larger floorplate office in the suburban market,” Viola said.