APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of rural and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Marrickville, NSW

Bragg Media has sold a two-storey commercial building in Sydney’s popular inner-west suburb of Marrickville for $8,050,000.

A local investor bought the 575 sqm block at 248-250 Marrickville Road on a 42-day settlement in the off-market deal.

It has a 575 sqm building with ground floor retail and a first-floor office, and has three street frontages.

Demi Carigliano and Anthony Pirrottina of Knight Frank negotiated the sale.

Industrial

Moorabbin, VIC

An industrial warehouse in Melbourne’s south east bayside region sold under the hammer for $4.16 million, despite the industrial market slowing down, according to the selling agent.

Located at 14-16 Roberna Street, the property has a total building area of 1,754 sqm and sits on 2,629 sqm of land.

Brought to market by Ray White Commercial Oakleigh agent Ryan Amler, the property received just under 100 enquiries and recorded seven registered bidders and four active bidders on auction day, with the winning bid going to a local investor.

Amler had sold the property to the vendors in 2009 for $1.305 million, and had sold the 12 units next door earlier this year.

The property has a brand new three-year lease to P.J.M Industrial, which has occupied the premises since 2018.

Amler said he had noticed the Melbourne industrial market slowing down.

“We are seeing less buyers active in the industrial market.

“These buyers are also showing a sense of caution and seeking higher returns on assets that don’t have short to medium-term upside or value add potential”

Springvale, VIC

Further to the south east, an industrial investment in tightly held Springvale has sold at another auction for $1,915,000, on a yield of 4.03%.

Crabtrees Real Estate’s Darryl Lever and Chris McKenzie sold 2a Brough Street, also known as 1/33-35 Smith Road. The 935 sqm property is leased to Sunrise Valley Foods on a five-year lease expiring November in 2026 with no further options, and returning $77,250 per year plus GST and outgoings.

“With a continued low supply of quality investment stock, this property was well positioned to garner good interest. It appealed to investors who were drawn to the tenant’s longevity and well-run business, as well as owner occupiers looking to occupy the building in the medium term once the lease has ended,” Lever said.

Rural & Agribusiness

Goulburn, NSW

A Sydney family has bought the Masterton family’s NSW Southern Tablelands productive grazing property Wallaroobie for $3,625,000.

Sitting on top of the Great Dividing Range, the 343-hectare cattle breeding and finishing enterprise, which is also suited to sheep and prime lambs, is 25 kilometres west of Goulburn and 98 kilometres from Canberra. Carrying capacity is 2,500 dry sheep equivalents.

Country is gently undulating to flat arable grazing land, and is watered by seven dams and a bore, and has double frontage to Wollogorang Creek.

The property is fenced into 13 paddocks.