Clearances climb to highest level in almost two years

AUCTION activity is holding strong, as the combined capitals bring in the highest clearance rate seen since November 2021, at 75.1%.

According to the latest figures from Domain, nationally there were 1,567 auctions listed, up marginally from 1,534 the week before, with 1,150 auctions reported down from 1,372.

At 75.1%, the national clearance rate was up on last week’s 71.1%, with 864 properties selling at auction down from 975 in the week prior, with 130 properties withdrawn, up from 113.

Compared to the same week last year, the clearance rate was up significantly from 59.0%, where 2,658 properties were listed, 2,427 auctions reported and 1,432 sold.

The total value sold this week was $807.8 million, with houses bringing in an auction median of $1,267,500 and units at $835,000.

This was down from last week’s $848.6 million, with the auction median for houses at $1,262,500 and units down from $880,000.

Compared to the same week last year, the total value sold was down significantly from $2063.6 million, with the house auction median at $1,350,000 and the unit auction median at $835,000.

In Sydney the clearance rate was improved from 74.8% to 77.2%, with 412 reported auctions, 61 withdrawals and 318 properties selling.

Once again, Sydney saw the top auction result of the week, with the sale of a three-bedroom, three-bathroom Eastern Hill home at 99 Stuart Street, Manly bringing in $7,525,000.

Sydney’s total value sold at auction was down to $381.4 million this week, with an auction median of $1,720,000 for houses and $920,000 for units.

With activity down from the same week last year, where 861 auctions were reported, with 494 properties selling for a total value of $954.9 million.

In Melbourne the clearance rate was also up from 70.4% to 74.3%, with 599 reported auctions, 56 withdrawals and 445 properties selling.

The total value sold in Melbourne was $361.1 million, or an auction median of $1,155,500 for houses and units at $691,000.

By comparison, the same week last year in Melbourne saw 1,210 auctions reported, with 716 sold for a total value of $356.2 million.

A five-bedroom home in Black Rock sold under the hammer for $5,732,000, exceeding its price guide of $4.8 million to $5 million, with three bidders competing in front of a 250-person strong crowd.

While in Adelaide, the clearance rate was above the national rate at 77%. With 52 auctions reported, two withdrawn and 40 properties sold, for $26,282,500 in total sales and a median of $784,750.

In Brisbane the clearance rate came in at 78%, with 45 auctions reported, three withdrawals and 35 sold, for $23,105,500 in total sales and a median of $1,200,000.

Finally, Canberra’s clearance rate was at 62%, with 42 auctions reported, eight withdrawn and 26 properties sold for a total value at $15,932,000 and a median of $960,000.