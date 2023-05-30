Apartments catching up to houses at a rapid rate

NATIONALLY, renting a unit is now only $39 a week cheaper than renting a house, with the gap shrinking as high demand and a critical shortage of listings.

According to CoreLogic’s latest Australian Unit Market Update, the gap between median house and unit rents has been cut from $64/week to $39/week over the last 12 months.

This as unit rents in Australia’s capital cities continues to eclipse house rents, with units seeing a 1.6% increase over April, compared to 0.9% for house rents.

One of the main contributing factors to this discrepancy is the return of both domestic and international students driving inner city demand, with combined capital cities seeing a record 4.9% increase over the three months to April.

This record bump has led to a roughly $26 to average weekly rents, bringing averages to $560/week.

“There is no ignoring the fact that the mismatch between supply and demand continues to be the driving force pushing capital city rents higher,” said Kaytlin Ezzy, economist at CoreLogic.

“Units are the affordable option for many; new migrants, students, service workers and many other tenant types. But the increase in demand and low availability is forcing rents increasingly higher and causing the affordability gap between houses and units close rapidly.”

Sydney has led the increases, growing by 1.9% in April, followed by Melbourne at 1.7%, Perth with 1.6%, Brisbane up 1.1%, Adelaide up 1.0% and Hobart up 0.4%.

At the same time Canberra’s unit rents were stable over the month and Darwin saw a minor decline of 0.2%.

With total advertised rental supply nearly 40% below the five-year average, vacancy rates across all capital cities—excluding Hobart and Canberra—remain at record lows.

“As the gap continues to narrow, we could see more rental demand shift towards the house sector, or as we’re potentially already seeing, flow into additional purchasing demand with some prospective buyers fast-tracking their decision to become home owners,” added Ezzy.

Unit values were up for the second consecutive month, with April’s 0.7% increase bringing the rolling quarterly trend to 1.2%.

While both unit and house values declined over the last 12 months, units are still pulling in way ahead of houses, with a 4.9% decline compared to 8.9% for houses.

By city, Sydney was again leading, with a 1.2% increase for April, with Brisbane following at 0.9%, Adelaide at 0.8%, Canberra at 0.5% and both Perth and Melbourne growing 0.1%.

On the hand, both Hobart and Darwin recorded monthly declines, at 1.9% and 1.8% respectively.

Over the month, the shortage in listings continued to stabilise unit values. With national unit listings around 20% below typical levels, for a shortfall of around 10,000 listings.

The persistent lack of listings has seen more negotiation power shift back in favour of sellers, putting upward pressure on unit values,” said Ezzy.

“It is likely unit values have bottomed, but there continue to be many market forces and economic considerations to keep in mind over the short term. The uptick in values and corresponding wealth effect could work to undo some of the softening in economic conditions, which could lead to further cash rate increases. If this transpires, we would anticipate a softening in values.”