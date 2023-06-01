GENERAL NEWS

Colliers strengthens residential team

IN a bid to accelerate the growth of its residential asset class offering, Colliers has appointed Diana Sarcasmo to its Australian executive team as managing director of residential for Australia.

Sarcasmo will bring her expertise on the residential property development cycle and market to her new position at Colliers.

“Diana’s diverse skill set will elevate the expert advisory our residential team provides. This is an exciting appointment for Colliers, that will ensure we continue to drive exceptional results for our people and our clients,” said Malcom Tyson, CEO at Colliers, Australia.

Sarcasmo joins Colliers after holding multiple leadership positions at Mirvac, including overseeing Mirvac Design and the national sales and marketing teams.

“I’m thrilled to join the Colliers team. Whether its Build-to-Sell, Build-to-Rent, Development Site Sales or Advisory services, they are known as industry leaders across the country,” said Sarcasmo.

I’m looking forward to collaborating with the Residential leadership team to drive design excellence and project performance, expand the team’s capabilities and work with clients to incorporate market insights and trends into new developments.”

Sarcasmo will be based in Colliers’ Sydney CBD office.

The appointment follows Colliers’ acquiring of NSW-based multi-discipline engineering, design, survey and advisory firm Craig & Rhodes.

