Warne family selling Portsea home

LATE spin king Shane Warne’s Portsea getaway, which was to have its own bowling alley, jet ski garage and wine cellar, has been put to the market by his family with expectations of $5.5 million to $6 million.

Warne paid about $3.6 million for 65-67 Duffy Street in 2020 and lodged plans with the Mornington Peninsula Shire Council a year later for a $5 million pad that also included a master bedroom with en-suite, dressing area and walk-in robe, two other bedrooms, gym, theatre, games room, library, three-car garage and observation deck.

Currently, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom bluestone house comes with a tennis court and pavilion. It’s on a 4,020 sqm lot has two street frontages and is a short walk from Shelley Beach.

Jonathan Dixon of JP Dixon is managing the listing.

Portsea, on the Mornington Peninsula, is a popular getaway destination for Melbourne’s well-heeled and known for its ritzy annual Portsea Polo event.

The listing comes ahead of the Warnie miniseries being aired during The Ashes cricket series that is taking place in England over this month and next.