Golden Age starts on Glen Waverley townhouses

CONSTRUCTION is underway at Golden Age’s second Glen Waverley project, Floret, after Figurehead was appointed to deliver the development.

Located around 19km east of the Melbourne CBD at 583 Ferntree Gully Road, Floret, will comprise 77 Rothelowman-designed townhouses with landscaping by Aspect Studios.

“Their commitment to a conservative and robust design and delivery model aligns with our obligation to our key stakeholders, the end users of our product,” said Joe Grasso, founder and managing director at Figurehead Group.

“Figurehead Construction has specialised in the delivery of townhomes since its inception in 2007, and for us, it’s important in this challenging climate that we partner with a reputable team, and take on projects we have a track record of delivering to a high standard,”

So far, 80% of Floret’s Stage 1 release have sold, resulting in new park front lots being brought forward to meet demand, with 40% of this additional release sold at the launch event. Off market sales at Floret reached $35 million in March, ahead of its official launch.

Floret follows Golden Age’s flagship Glen Waverley project, Sky Garden, which saw the launch of a new Try Before You Buy initiative for potential buyers.

“Figurehead has an extensive and diverse portfolio of more than 100 completed projects, all with unwavering quality,” said Jeff Xu, founder and managing director at Golden Age Group.

“Collectively, we are eager to deliver a thorough and proactive approach to this project as it is one that will lift the standard within the area.”

Each townhouse has been designed with a layout targeting multi-generational living with ensuite ground-level bedrooms featuring courtyard access, with the kitchen and living areas serving as connection points.

The three-level townhouses were also conceived to meet the increase of people working from home, with separation of the ground-floor offices and the living areas on the higher levels.

Construction on Floret is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025.