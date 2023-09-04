GENERAL NEWS

Andrews Projects launches construction company to combat escalating costs

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 2 Min Read

PROPERTY group Andrews Projects is the latest in a growing cohort of residential apartment developers in south east Queensland to launch its own construction company. Known as A Construct, the new company will be responsible for the delivery of Andrews Projects’ $270 million Cascade development, a 229-unit master-planned community in Robina. The announcement follows a […]

