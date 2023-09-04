RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Conditions remain challenging for renters

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 2 Min Read

THE national vacancy rate held steady for the second consecutive month at 0.9%, with the private rental market still remaining challenging despite stabilisation. According to the latest data from Domain, this level of consistency hasn't been recorded in national vacancies since April, as some city markets begin seeing some sign of improvement. "Rental conditions are […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

