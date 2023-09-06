HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Urban capitalising on strong hotel investment appetite

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 3 Min Read

MELBOURNE developer Urban is selling its co-living lifestyle hotel, lyf Collingwood Melbourne, leased to Singaporean international hotel and serviced apartments group Ascott. The hotel is part of a larger mixed-use development and was first opened in 2022, comprising 105-rooms in the heart of Collingwood, just 3km north-east of the Melbourne CBD. The hotel is leased […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

