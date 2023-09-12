Design leader Billard announces retirement

RON Billard, one of the founders of Billard Leece Partnership (BLP), has announced his retirement after more than 28 years of leading the firm.

In 1995, Billard and David Leece formed the firm, which has now grown into a global practice with studios in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Hong Kong.

“Ron Billard’s vision, tenacity, and relentless pursuit of excellence have indelibly shaped the culture and output of our practice,’ said Tara Veldman, managing director, BLP.

“As we step into a new era, we are inspired by his legacy and remain committed to upholding the high standards he set. We wish Ron all the very best in his new endeavours and look forward to continuing to tap into his wisdom for our upcoming projects.”

Under Billard, BLP pushed design boundaries in healthcare, learning spaces, science & technology, communities, and workplace. Including the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, Perth Children’s Hospital, Orygen Youth Health, and the Doherty Institute.

Having originally established itself with award winning urban infill housing and mixed-use projects, including The Metropol St Kilda, Victoria, and Casba, Waterloo, NSW.

While more recently, Campbelltown Hospital Redevelopment was recognised globally stage, winning the top accolades for Mental Health Design and Interior Design and the Arts at the 2023 European Healthcare Design Awards.

With BLP recently appointed to lead the architectural design for the new Bundaberg Hospital, in collaboration with Cox Architecture.

“I have had the distinct privilege of working with an exceptional team of talented individuals who have, over the years, helped to shape BLP into the industry leader it is today,’ said Billard.

“Although I am stepping back, I am excited about BLP’s future and have full confidence in the talented team that will carry on our legacy, continuing to be leaders and innovators in our industry.”