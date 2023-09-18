GENERAL NEWS

China police arrest Evergrande staff in wealth business

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers

POLICE in Shenzhen, southern China, have arrested several employees within Evergrande - the world’s most indebted property developer - wealth management business, as another major developer announced it would suspend repayment of offshore debt. Among the staff detained was Du Liang, the general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division. Police confirmed the […]

