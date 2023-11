ACROSS the ditch, Melbourne-based developer Ninety Four Feet and ASX-listed Centuria Capital Group are launching their new multi-billion dollar lakesi...

Login or Subscribe to read this article and more...

Login or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

If you are a member of the Australian Property Institute, please contact subscribe@australianpropertyjournal.com.au for more information.