Vic in dire need of social housing

AS Victoria’s rental crisis deepens the government must deliver an additional 60,000 social homes over the coming decade to tackle homelessness in the state.

Community Housing Industry Association (CHIA) Victoria is calling on the Victorian government to take on a parliamentary committee’s recommendation to significantly boost social housing to tackle the rental crisis.

“There’s a dire need for more social and affordable housing as a growing number of Victorians live through the horror housing crisis. Right now, more than 146,000 Victorian households are experiencing homelessness, housing stress or living in overcrowded housing,” Sarah Toohey, chief executive at CHIA Victoria.

“We have long been asking the Victorian Government to build 6,000 new social housing units every year over a decade to meet demand. The inquiry’s recommendation supports our call.”

Homelessness is rising at a staggering rate across Victoria, with the state seeing a 24% overall increase over the last five years and one in two areas experiencing growth of more than 20%.

With recent reports showing 640,000 Australian households are not seeing their housing needs met and Victoria currently holding the mantle of the lowest social housing stock across the nation.

“The State Government’s investments in social housing, including the Big Housing Build, have been life changing for thousands of Victorians – in fact, the housing crisis would be worse without it. But clearly much more social housing needs to be built to end this crisis for good,” added Toohey.

“Victoria needs a long-term plan to build more affordable and social housing, and ongoing funding to deliver these homes. Investing in social housing is an investment in the economic productivity, liveability and wellbeing of our community.”

While the 2023/24 Victorian Budget included $134 million to deliver access to housing and homelessness support, amidst increasing demand for these services, this is expected to fall short.

The “inquiry into the rental and housing affordability crisis in Victoria” also urges the state respond to prior recommendations concerning mandatory inclusionary zoning and outlines a consistent and clear definition of affordable housing in legislation.