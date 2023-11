THE Victorian government will triple land tax on vacant homes if they sit empty for three years, under concessions made to the Greens to pass legislat...

Login or Subscribe to read this article and more...

Login or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

If you are a member of the Australian Property Institute, please contact subscribe@australianpropertyjournal.com.au for more information.