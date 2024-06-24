King crowned new JLL associate director

JLL has appointed Angette King in the role of associate director within the industrial and Logistics WA team.

King joins from Cygnet West. She is a member of the Property Council Industrial Committee and was a 500 Women In Property Participant in 2022, with a Bachelor of Commerce, majoring in Property Development and Valuation.

JLL’s head of industrial and logistics, Matt Brunsdon said Perth is experiencing a high demand for industrial property, and this is expected to continue with business growth and interest from eastern states companies expanding into WA.

“JLL has prioritised helping clients navigate this period by ensuring we recruit and retain top industry professionals like Angette, whose passion for creative solutions and continuous improvement is evident in everything she does,” he added.

“A big part of work for me is having a team you can not only grow in, but a team you can grow together with. These key attributes are what have attracted me to working with Matt Brunsdon and the JLL Industrial and Logistics team,” King said.