COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

CRE auction off to a stellar start

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 2 Min Read

COMMERCIAL property investors snapped up nearly $28 million worth of childcare, medical centres and petrol station assets at a portfolio auction event...

Login or Subscribe to read this article and more...

 

Login or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

 

Members of the Australian Property Institute no longer receive access to Australian Property Journal's (APJ) news service as part of your membership benefit, we are currently special discount for API Members, please contact subscribe@australianpropertyjournal.com.au for more information.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Fletcher Building renews board
Next Article Keens test eager investor

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Build-to-rent bill doesn’t live up to govt’s goals
Build-to-rent bill doesn’t live up to govt’s goals
Industrial transactions rebound in Q2
Industrial transactions rebound in Q2
Competition for rentals remain tough
Competition for rentals remain tough
Malinauskas stamps out stamp duty
Malinauskas stamps out stamp duty
Vic govt put landlords on notice with minimal rental standards
Vic govt put landlords on notice with minimal rental standards
View more stories
Build-to-rent bill doesn’t live up to govt’s goals Industrial transactions rebound in Q2 Competition for rentals remain tough Malinauskas stamps out stamp duty Vic govt put landlords on notice with minimal rental standards