Far East Orchard check-out of Perth CBD hotel

Tom Briglia
By Tom Briglia 1 Min Read

SINGAPORE-listed Far East Orchard is selling the Rendezvous Hotel Perth Central after more than a decade of ownership. Far East Orchard flagged the sale in May, when its Australian arm and Rendezvous Hotels granted an option to the buyers, Chesterfield Property Group, Mountstreet Operations and the land buyer. Far East Orchard has finalised the sale […]

