Shakespeare Hotel trades by the book

SYDNEY’S popular Shakespeare Hotel in Surry Hills has sold for the first time in nearly half a century. The Shakespeare Hotel at 200 Devonshire Street sits just 300 metres from Central Station and comprises a ground floor public bar with TAB facilities, a separate dining area and outdoor gaming room with 10 gaming machines in […]
Login or Subscribe to read this article and more...
Login or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.