Social housing funding for Hamilton Hill

A PARTNERSHIP between the Cook and Albanese governments will deliver 12 new social homes in the southern Perth suburb of Hamilton Hill.

The $6.3 million project is being funded through the federal government’s Social Housing Accelerator Fund and delivered by DevelopmentWA.

The 12 one- and two-bedroom homes are part of the OneOneFive redevelopment for the Department of Communities and will be used by those waiting on the extensive and ever-growing public housing waitlist.

“We’re proud to open these new homes to give people on Western Australia’s social housing list a safe place to call home, as part of our work to supercharge our home building program and ease the pressure on Australians doing it tough,” said Jim Chalmers, federal treasurer.

“Our Social Housing Accelerator program will deliver more than 260 brand new social homes across Western Australia, taking pressure off the sector and making sure people at risk of housing stress have access to a home.”

The homes have been built by Dale Alcock Homes and constructed in nine months from the concrete slab pour, through offsite prefabricated timber framed panels, which were put together on site.

“It’s no secret, our Fremantle community continues to grow and it’s so important we plan and deliver more social and affordable housing,” said Simone McGurk, statement for Fremantle.

“These new social homes at the OneOneFive redevelopment in Hamilton Hill are part of the broader rejuvenation of Hamilton Hill, creating a vibrant new community near schools, beautiful bushland and close to Fremantle.”

Western Australia’s $209.2 million share of the $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator Fund will see more than 260 social homes delivered across the state, in addition to refurbishments to 330 existing social homes.

“Across the country, the $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator is delivering around 4,000 homes, and it’s just one way we’re supporting Australians facing housing challenges,” said Clare O’Neil, federal minister for housing and homelessness.

“Our ambitious housing reform agenda is working across the board to increase housing in our cities, suburbs and regions, because more homes means more affordable housing.”