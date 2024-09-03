HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Trilogy Hotels boosts hotel portfolio

Hannah Page
3 Min Read

TRILOGY Hotels has signed three new signings on NSW with Novotel Sydney Parramatta, Mercure Sydney Parramatta and Leura Gardens Resort. The 194-room Novotel Sydney Parramatta features amenities such as an outdoor heated swimming pool, steam room, gym, sun deck, conference space/ballroom and a restaurant and bar with view of the river. While the 165-room Mercure […]

