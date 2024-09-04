Boyd takes the helm at Belle Property

BELLE Property has announced Nick Boyd as its new chief executive officer, and will head up the Belle Property Australia, Hockingstuart and Acton | Belle Property brands.

Peter Hanscomb will remain as CEO of the Propvue Group, the holding company for all entities. He will focus on acquisitions for the group, coaching, investment trusts, finance, conveyancing, digital brands and data.

Boyd’s career spans over two decades in the real estate industry.

“Nick’s skills as an exceptional negotiator and his in-depth knowledge of the business and the Real Estate market have enabled him to deliver powerful insight and established him as a trusted counsel for the network’s leadership,” Belle Property Australia said.

Boyd said, “This is an enterprise-level endeavour and a strategic initiative for the growth of the entire group. I am honoured to be appointed as the CEO of Belle Property, Hockingstuart and Acton | Belle Property.”

Under Hanscomb, the network has grown from five offices in 2007, to over 180 offices today, recording over $18 billion in sales last financial year with 50,000 properties under management.

“We are in an extremely strong position to advance our network to the next level. It will be a privilege to lead our offices – developing and implementing critical strategies and building high-performance teams and culture.

“I believe this is an extraordinary opportunity to solidify our position and take advantage of openings in the marketplace,” Nick said.

Hanscomb said, “I have the utmost confidence in my decision and believe that Nick is the very best person to lead Belle Property, Hockingstuart and Acton | Belle Property into this next stage”.