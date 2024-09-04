AND FINALLY

Qualitas brings high profile talent to board

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 1 Min Read

ALTERNATIVE real estate investment manager Qualitas has appointed Darren Steinberg to its board, as an independent non-executive director.

Steinberg most recently served as CEO of the ASX-listed Dexus and was an executive director of Dexus Funds Management, before stepping down in late 2023.

Steinberg is set to join the board nomination, remuneration and culture committee as well as the investment committee upon appointment.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Mr Steinberg to Qualitas. With a broad ranging career across the property industry over a 30-year period, Mr Steinberg is a highly respected leader with a deep global network,” said Andrew Fairley, chair of the Qualitas board.

“His considerable experience, especially as a former Chief Executive Officer of an ASX-listed company adds value and depth, complementing the board’s existing expertise as Qualitas continues to deliver on its ambitious growth plans.”

Steinberg’s appointment to the board will be effective from 1 October 2024 and will stand for election at Qualitas’ annual general meeting on 29 November 2024.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Savills bolster team with double appointments
Next Article Colliers expands WA engineering business

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Vic regulate short stay market as housing stress worsens
Vic regulate short stay market as housing stress worsens
Wake up, WA govt activates lazy land for housing supply
Wake up, WA govt activates lazy land for housing supply
Homelessness is a Housing Problem
Homelessness is a Housing Problem
Perth prestige residential the star performer
Perth prestige residential the star performer
Australia needs to build 750,000 social homes to halve housing crisis
Australia needs to build 750,000 social homes to halve housing crisis
View more stories
Vic regulate short stay market as housing stress worsens Wake up, WA govt activates lazy land for housing supply Homelessness is a Housing Problem Perth prestige residential the star performer Australia needs to build 750,000 social homes to halve housing crisis