Qualitas brings high profile talent to board

ALTERNATIVE real estate investment manager Qualitas has appointed Darren Steinberg to its board, as an independent non-executive director.

Steinberg most recently served as CEO of the ASX-listed Dexus and was an executive director of Dexus Funds Management, before stepping down in late 2023.

Steinberg is set to join the board nomination, remuneration and culture committee as well as the investment committee upon appointment.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Mr Steinberg to Qualitas. With a broad ranging career across the property industry over a 30-year period, Mr Steinberg is a highly respected leader with a deep global network,” said Andrew Fairley, chair of the Qualitas board.

“His considerable experience, especially as a former Chief Executive Officer of an ASX-listed company adds value and depth, complementing the board’s existing expertise as Qualitas continues to deliver on its ambitious growth plans.”

Steinberg’s appointment to the board will be effective from 1 October 2024 and will stand for election at Qualitas’ annual general meeting on 29 November 2024.