Scape opens Sydney student accommodation

AUSTRALIA’S largest owner and operator of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) Scape has opened the first of its $1 billion five building precinct in Sydney.

Scape Kingsford, located at 9 Bunnerong Road, is the first building launched in the KEKI project in the Kensington to Kingsford corridor and within walking distance of UNSW and NIDA.

The PTW Architects-designed Scape Kingsford comprises 381 fully furnished residences and a range of amenities such as study areas, a rooftop terrace and communal spaces.

“We’re incredibly proud to open Scape Kingsford as part of our broader precinct placemaking strategy,” said Anouk Darling, CEO at Scape Australia.

“Our aim is to create a space where students and local residents feel a strong sense of belonging and pride. We’re committed to ensuring that our developments not only provide state-of-the-art facilities but also contribute positively to the community we’re part of.”

Upon completion, the precinct will deliver accommodation to more than 1,600 students and bring public art, green spaces and 3,900sqm of retail and commercial leasing opportunities.

“We’ve been working closely with the Kingsford and Kensington communities to ensure that this precinct reflects the needs and aspirations of those who live here,” added Darling.

“It’s our hope that Scape Kingsford, and the entire precinct, will serve as a bridge between living, learning, and leisure, creating a harmonious environment where everyone feels welcome.”

Local artists, including First Nations artist Noni Cragg, have also contributed to the project, bringing cultural and natural elements into the urban environment.

“We wanted to design a building that is both contemporary and respectful of the area’s rich history, using materials and design elements that echo the heritage of the community,” said Simon Parsons, practice leader at PTW Architects.

With the opening of Scape Kingsford, Scape now has a portfolio of 38 buildings across the country with a further 10 under development.

The federal government recently announced a 270,000 limit to international students in 2025 with a cap on each university, which was met with mixed industry reactions.

With he 2024-25 Budget identified the international education sector as a national asset but noted enrolments have not been met with an adequate increase in student housing.

While in June, Scape struck a deal with RMIT Training to see the RMIT University-owned company lease Scape’s 10,000sqm Melbourne city building – in an Australia first between a university and a PBSA provider.