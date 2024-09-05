Knight Frank strengthens consulting team

KNIGHT Frank is enhancing its consulting capabilities with the appointment of Eliane Campbell as senior consultant.

Campbell will be based in Brisbane and brings experience in from her time as a senior consultant at Aurecon and Monitor Deloitte.

“Eliane’s recruitment into our consulting team at Knight Frank signifies a strategic enhancement of our existing capabilities. Her appointment aligns with our strategy to develop specific specialisations in strategic property consulting, building on the successful life science, innovation, healthcare, and social infrastructure specialisations,” said Lawson Katiza, partner of life sciences, healthcare and consulting at Knight Frank.

“Eliane’s unique attributes in logistics and supply chain and future energy will complement our existing offerings and curate a niche offering for the property and public sectors. Her expertise in strategy development, organisational design, infrastructure planning and market analysis allows her to navigate and solve intricate problems effectively, delivering high-quality outcomes for our clients.”

Campbell has worked in global infrastructure advisory and strategy consulting across the healthcare, mining and resources, transport and logistics, defence, utilities and future energy sectors.

“I bring a unique perspective to the team and our clients, grounded in a sound understanding of strategic and commercial considerations. My expertise in life sciences consulting is complemented by strong analytical skills, project management capabilities, and a proven ability to drive innovation,” said Campbell.

“I look forward to identifying innovative solutions that drive growth and efficiency, and ensuring our clients stay ahead in a competitive market. My collaborative approach drives strong relationships with our clients, enabling seamless integration of practical strategies that meet their specific needs when it comes to implementation.”