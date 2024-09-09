Cushwake appoints WA valuation director

AGENTS Cushman & Wakefield has promoted James Cox to state director of its valuation services division in Western Australia.

Cox has nearly 20 years of industry experience, including more than three years with the Cushman & Wakefield. He will now lead the firm’s institutional valuation efforts in the state.

Matthew Russell, national director, head of valuation and advisory at Cushman & Wakefield, said, “James’ promotion to state director is a testament to his vast experience and the valuable contribution he has made to our WA team”.

“His leadership will be pivotal as we continue to see dynamic shifts in the commercial sector,” he said.