Knight Frank new state leaders

KNIGHT Frank is shaking up its leadership team with a new managing director in Queensland and Victoria.

Knight Frank’s current managing director of Queensland for the last three years, Dominic Long, is set to return his home state of Victoria, taking on the role of partner and managing director for the state.

“In Queensland Dominic Long has led our business through transformational change, overseeing the Brisbane business as it went from strength to strength over the past three years, and being instrumental in an expansion, with the opening of two new offices in the state,” said James Patterson, CEO at Knight Frank.

“Given his extensive recent experience in the Victorian commercial property market spanning more than two decades, Dominic has a wealth of knowledge and solid networks in the state and will hit the ground running in managing our Melbourne office, driving its growth and working very closely with James Templeton.”

Long will be taking on the role as James Templeton steps down after leading the Victorian business for more than 12 years. Templeton will now work solely as partner, national head of industrial.

“James Templeton has been with Knight Frank for over 20 years, and his extensive experience in the industrial sector, which has experienced major growth in recent years, will see our team continue to expand and provide our clients with the best service in this space,” added Patterson.

“During his time managing our Victorian office, James has displayed extraordinary leadership, including guiding the local team through the challenges presented during COVID.”

With Long back in Victoria, Justin Bond will replace him as managing director of Queensland, joining Knight Frank’s National Executive Committee and continuing to head up the Queensland Capital Markets business and manage divestments of institutional assets in Brisbane and across Australia.

Bond joined Knight Frank back in 2007 and has since negotiated around $6 billion in transactions across the country.

“Justin has also demonstrated strong leadership qualities since he was promoted to National Head of Capital Markets two years ago, and will move seamlessly into his new position as head of our Queensland business,” said Patterson.

“He is a valued member of our Queensland leadership team, and is highly respected by staff and the broader real estate industry. Whilst leading the Queensland business, Justin will also continue to deliver on his key strengths as a formidable Institutional agent.”