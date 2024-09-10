Retail leader joins Burgess Rawson

BURGESS Rawson has appointed a new head of leasing for Victoria, in John Brown.

Brown will bring extensive experience as a leasing and property manager across a wide range of sectors including automotive, pharmaceutical and retail, to the role.

Brown previously worked as senior leasing manager at Super Retail Group, where he managed Supercheap Auto, as well as working as national leasing manager at GPC Asia Pacific managing Repco.

“John’s appointment underscores Burgess Rawson’s commitment to strengthening our leasing division and enhancing service delivery to our clients,” said Ingrid Filmer, CEO at Burgess Rawson.

“John’s extensive experience and proven track record in managing significant retail and commercial properties will be invaluable as we continue to expand and grow our agency. His expertise aligns perfectly with our vision of providing exceptional leasing services to our clients.”