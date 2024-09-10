SIG Group starts on SEQ community

SIG Group has commenced construction on its new residential development, the $230 million Amory at Ripley community in South East Queensland.

Amory will see 630 dwellings injected into the fast-growing Ipswich growth corridor, within the Ripley Priority Development Area, with the initial stages already sold out.

The community will be located on a 39-hectare site, adjacent to future expansion of the Ripley Town Centre, including a proposed future train centre within the precinct.

“This is among the last land available to be developed within walking distance to the town centre and future proposed rail. Homebuyers have been quick to seize on the opportunity to secure lots in the early stages of this master-planned subdivision, with many appreciating the future potential that this location represents,” said Clinton Trezise, managing director of RPM, who are marketing the project.

“Most of the buyers have been locals who understand the growth story of Ripley Valley and recognise the opportunity to buy land so close to the future town centre,” said Trezise. “These buyers not only appreciate that it will be a great place to live but also a great investment for their family.”

The Amory masterplan incorporates 1.66-hectares of open space and 2.7-hectares of drainage reserve. While lots on the site will range from 117sqm terrace sized sites to 450sqm plus sized family homesites.

The Ripley area has seen its population boom by 230% over the six years to 2022, marking the fastest growth by number of any region in the state.

“Ripley has been growing at an amazing rate. Off the back of booming population both in Southeast Queensland and the Ipswich region, Ripley has been experiencing heightened demand for land which has led to record levels of enquiry,” added Trezise.

“The take-up has been so strong that some of our new land releases are being sold out on the first day. That’s reflected in the data which shows that Ipswich, as a key region of new land supply, is expected to outpace much of the state for population growth with over 9,800 new residents expected every year that will more than double the city’s population over the 23 years to 2046.”

While Ripley Valley Priority Development Area is amongst the largest urban growth areas in the country, spanning 4,680-hectares that will eventually house 48,750 dwellings and 131,000 people.

Construction on the preliminary stages of Amory at Ripley has already commenced, with site settlements anticipated by this time next year.

SIG Group is targeting completion of the last of the 13 stages of the masterplan by 2028.