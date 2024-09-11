Allan govt funds Shepparton social housing

HOMES Homes Victoria and Beyond Housing are partnering to develop a 15-unit housing complex in the regional centre of Shepparton, which will help support rough sleepers out of homelessness and into their own homes.

The complex will be funded by the Allan Labor government’s $26 million Regional Supportive Housing Program, which is the first permanent supportive housing of its kind in regional Victoria for people who have experienced rough sleeping.

The program will be based on “housing first” principles.

“We’re supporting vulnerable people in Shepparton into their own homes through the Regional Supportive Housing Program, with wrap-around support to ensure they’re able to access long-term, stable housing,” Member for Northern Victoria, Jaclyn Symes.

Beyond Housing will operate the new supportive housing units in partnership with Rumbalara Aboriginal Co-operative, VincentCare Victoria and Primary Care Connect.

“With more housing options and wrap-around support to go with it, we’re reducing homelessness and helping people in Shepparton get their lives back on track,” said Victorian Housing Minister Harriet Shing.

“The Shepparton project demonstrates quality design, including a high level of accessibility and environmental efficiency. The new homes will be well-located, and in keeping with other homes in their neighbourhood.”

Construction of the proposed units is expected to start in January 2025, with completion anticipated by the end of the year.

The Victorian budget for 2024/25 grows investment into the homelessness system by $197 million over four years. This is on top of more than $300 million invested into specialist homelessness services every year, aimed at assisting around 100,000 vulnerable Victorians who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

The government’s $6.3 billion investment in the Big Housing Build and Regional Housing fund is delivering more than 13,300 homes around Victoria, with more than 9,600 currently underway or complete, it said.