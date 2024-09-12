Belle Property appoints NSW leader

REAL estate group Belle Property has appointed a new head of state for NSW and ACT in Andrew Robinson.

Robinson has 12 years of experience at Belle Property, most recently as head of franchise sales, where he worked closely with agents and principals within Belle Property’s offices to boost their productivity and performance.

“Having been part of this amazing network for well over a decade now, I am extremely excited to be focused on the continued growth and support of our NSW/ACT business,” said Robinson.

“The people that we have are the best in the industry, and I’m committed to seeing them reach their goals while welcoming new people into the network in all capacities – Principals, agents, property managers and administrators.”

Robinson is also NSW Chief Auctioneer for Belle Property and will be the key point of contact for all Belle Property NSW/ACT offices moving forward, supported by the NSW/ACT state administration and Property Management team members.

“Andrew has a proven track record of collaboration and leadership with an innate ability to resonate with the best in the business – particularly evident in the strong relationships he has established across our network,” said Nick Boyd, who was announced as the CEO at Belle Property earlier this month.

“I strongly believe that he is well-aligned to lead our New South Wales and ACT offices and the incredible pool of talent within them. I do not doubt that with Andrew’s guidance, proactive approach and genuine commitment to the business, our NSW/ACT offices and their people will continue to grow and prosper.”