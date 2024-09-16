Savills appoints office leasing director

SAVILLS has expanded its office leasing team with the hiring of new state director Patrick Stronell in Victoria.

Stronell joins Savills after nine years at Dexus, where he was Victorian general manager of office leasing. He will be located in the Savills Melbourne office from 16 September.

“Patrick’s wealth of experience and deep industry connections make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Joe Phegan, state managing director Victoria at Savills Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to Dexus, Stronell worked in senior positions in corporate solutions, developing and executing commercial property strategies and providing tenant representation.

This in addition to working on major CBD developments and stabilising leasing campaigns for of institutional landlords.

“Patrick’s proven ability to lead and innovate in the office leasing space will be an invaluable benefit to our portfolio of clients in Victoria. His strategic approach and leadership will help us continue to deliver exceptional results for them and drive growth across the board,” said Tom Mott, national head of leasing at Savills Australia and New Zealand.