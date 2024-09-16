Townsville social housing starts

CONSTRUCTION has kicked off on three affordable and three social housing apartments in Townsville that will become home to single-parent families.

The homes are being constructed by local builder Martin Locke Homes in Garbutt, seven kilometres south-east of Townsville’s city centre, close to existing homes, schools and established shopping centre precincts.

When completed early next year, the apartments will provide fully accessible two-bedroom self-contained apartments with turfed open spaces.

The homes are being delivered as part of the Queensland Miles government’s Homes for Queenslanders plan that aims to deliver one million more homes.

Member for Townsville Scott Stewart said ahead of next month’s election that the project is at risk under a Liberal-National Party government.

Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon said “there are thousands of homes right now being considered for Queensland through the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF), and they’re all at risk if the LNP get their way”.

The HAFF officially began in July, targeting the delivery of 20,000 social and 10,000 affordable homes around the country over five years.