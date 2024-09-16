COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING

WA increases social housing income test

WESTERN Australia’s Cook government has increased social housing eligibility limits, by $13 for single and $20 for dual-income households.

The increase aims to ensure that recipients of Commonwealth statutory benefits who receive no other income continue to remain eligible for social housing.

The increase to income eligibility limits affects both public housing and community housing where public housing income eligibility limits are used.

This is the sixth increase by the current Labor government since it came into power in March of 2017. The previous Liberal-National government did not increase social housing income eligibility once in its eight years in control.

“We continue to drive and deliver reforms to ensure the most vulnerable members of our community have access to safe, affordable and sustainable housing,” Housing Minister John Carey said, adding that the government is making a $3.2 billion investment into housing and homelessness measures.

The Cook government in recent weeks issued a demolition permit for “lazy” government land in Highgate home to the Stirling Towers public housing high-rise, bringing a new build-to-rent development with social and affordable rentals a step closer.

