Administrators take over Adgemis pubs

VOLUNTARY administrators have been appointed to five Sydney pubs owned by Jon Adgemis' Public Hospitality Group, after New York private credit investor Muzinich & Co backed out of a refinancing deal. The venues include The Strand Hotel, Camelia Grove Hotel, Norfolk Hotel and Oxford House, as well as the currently-closed Exchange Hotel in Darlinghurst. Vaughan […]
