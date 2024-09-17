HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Administrators take over Adgemis pubs

Nelson Yap
By Nelson Yap 2 Min Read

VOLUNTARY administrators have been appointed to five Sydney pubs owned by Jon Adgemis' Public Hospitality Group, after New York private credit investor Muzinich & Co backed out of a refinancing deal. The venues include The Strand Hotel, Camelia Grove Hotel, Norfolk Hotel and Oxford House, as well as the currently-closed Exchange Hotel in Darlinghurst. Vaughan […]

