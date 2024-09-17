Garda appoints non-executive director

GARDA Property Group has appointed a new non-executive director to the board in Oliver Talbot, effective immediately.

Talbot brings more than two decades of experience working as a corporate legal adviser in Australia and the UK to the position.

In this time, Talbot focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic board matters.

Talbot was also a founding principal at Talbot Sayer in 2014, with the firm now ranked as the most M&A firm in Australia and New Zealand in each year from 2020 to 2023.

He is also a non-executive director of Render Networks and UrbanX and has recently founded Franklin Thaler.

Talbot has also been appointed as a member of Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

“We are delighted to welcome such a valuable addition to Garda. The Board look forward to Oliver’s engagement on the Group’s continued strategy execution,” said Matthew Madsen, executive chairman at Garda Property Group.

Garda Property Group recently posted a $42.9 million net loss on the back of property devaluations in FY24, though remains well positioned as a develop-to-own industrial REIT.