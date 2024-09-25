Knight Frank hires Western Sydney leader

AGENTS Knight Frank has appointed a new head to its Western Sydney office in Phill Rockliff.

Rockliff will commence as partner, head of western Sydney, where he will also work in Knight Frank’s asset management services (AMS) team.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to grow a full service agency business in Greater Western Sydney via exemplary service to clients and strong support to our team,” said Rockliff.

“Western Sydney is thriving due to the significant investment and major infrastructure upgrades, including the upcoming Western Sydney International Airport, which will serve as a major transport hub, increasing accessibility and the region’s growth potential.”

Rockliff brings 25 years of experience to the role, having held senior roles at Jones Lang LaSalle, Colliers, Valad, Toga, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield and most recently at Lendlease, where he was a senior investment manager.

“Over a quarter of a century Phill has developed significant experience, expertise and relationships through working with many of the key players in property in both Australia and Internationally,” said Paul Roberts, managing director at Knight Frank, NSW and ACT.

“In providing strategic property advice, he has been particularly adept at identifying areas to maximise property returns and values through all stages of the property cycle. In this role Phill will work with our clients in AMS, in addition to leading our Western Sydney office including through an office relocation and upcoming team expansion.”