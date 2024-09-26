M3 hires commercial property valuation director

INDEPENDENT property valuation firm M3 Property has appointed a new commercial director for NSW with a focus on office markets, in Edward Hine.

Hine brings 14 years of industry experience across the sector to the position, holding senior positions across firms in Australia and the UK including Savills, Eddisons and Sanderson Weatherall.

“We are fortunate to welcome Edward Hine as a Director in our growing NSW team. His strong combination of international and local valuations experience will be an asset to our people and clients,” said Andrew Duguid, CEO at M3 Property, who was just appointed last month.

“Edward’s deep experience in a range of complex and demanding roles will put us in good stead to strengthen the team and continue to provide exceptional valuations services across the NSW Commercial sector.”

Hine is a Chartered Surveyor and API Certified Practising Valuer, MRICS Chartered Surveyor and RICS Registered Valuer.

Hine most recently worked as director of operational capital markets at Savills in Sydney, where he had a focus on valuations within the living sectors.