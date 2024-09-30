Colin Biggers & Paisley strengthens property team

NATIONAL law firm Colin Biggers & Paisley has bolstered its property and construction expertise in Melbourne with the appointment of a new partner in the construction and engineering team.

Kerry Ioulianou, alongside solicitor Harrison Morley, joins the practice from Lander & Rogers. Ioulianou brings experience advising developers, constructors, major infrastructure contractors, specialist subcontractors, and construction professionals on construction and property development projects across the energy, mining and resources, road and rail, and aged and community care industries.

The addition comes after the practice’s recruitment of David Passarella in late 2022, who joined from Mills Oakley to lead the Melbourne planning, infrastructure and environment group.

National construction and engineering practice leader, James Neal, said, “Our team is thrilled to have Kerry join us. His areas of expertise align with our built environment focus in Melbourne and rounds out our end-to-end service approach across our Construction, Property and Development and Planning Infrastructure & Environment groups.”

The start of the financial year also saw Neal appointed as the national practice leader of the construction and engineering group. Sydney based, James brings over 20 years of construction legal experience and has a particular focus on dispute resolution and litigation.