M3 Property hires specialist

NATIONAL property valuation firm M3 Property has appointed a new specialised assets director for Victoria, in Antony Schober.

Commencing October 1, Schober will bring more than 25 years of industry experience across the real estate sector to the position, having worked across valuations, consulting and advisory and held senior positions across Australia, the Middle East, UK and Europe.

Notably, Schober has worked at firms including DTZ International and Cushman & Wakefield and across a wide range of asset classes including commercial, retail, industrial and logistics, hospitality and education.

“We are pleased to welcome Antony Schober to the Melbourne team as a director in our specialised assets sector, joining our national team of experienced valuations experts,” said Luana Kenny, Victorian managing director at M3 Property.

“Antony has over two decades of experience both in Australia and overseas across specialised assets sectors and will be an asset to the firm. We look forward to Antony joining our growing national specialised assets team.”

The appointment follows, M3 Property’s recent hire of a new commercial director for NSW with a focus on office markets, in Edward Hine.