G8 CFO steps down

Tom Briglia
By Tom Briglia 1 Min Read

ASX-listed childcare centre operator G8 Education Limited has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer Sharyn Williams.

“Sharyn, as a critical member of the executive team, has made significant contributions to the group in its progress to become a more mature and sustainable business over the last seven and a half years,” G8 CEO and managing director Pejman Okhovat said.

“Over this time, Sharyn has led the improvement of G8’s financial discipline, capital and cost frameworks, resulting in a more financially resilient and stronger organisation.”

Williams, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities, will remain with G8 into early 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

