Ibis hotel investment offering for the right budget

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 2 Min Read

THE Ibis Budget Melbourne CBD hotel has hit the market with $35 million price expectations, offering potential buyers a secure investment that also has plenty of room for repositioning or redevelopment. Located at on a 702sqm site at 97-103 Elizabeth Street, the 146-room 3.0-star hotel sits in the heart of the CBD between Collins and […]

