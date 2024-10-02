What goes up must come down, Virtical sells pub for 20pc capital loss

BELEAGUERED Virtical has sold Republic Hotel in Sydney in an off-market to Chris Thomas’ Thomas Hotels for a circa $32 million, significantly below what it paid for the asset just a year ago. The hotel at 69-73 Pitt Street spans four floors with a 24-hour hotel licence, 28 gaming machine entitlements, a public bar, dining […]
