HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Quest offers rare opportunity to check into Ipswich hotel market

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 3 Min Read

THE 4-star Quest Hotel in Ipswich, Queensland’s fastest growing region, has been listed with expectations of $16 million. The 4,556 sqm property is located at 57-63 Warwick Road and boasts 64 keys across a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, plus facilities including a swimming pool, BBQ facilities, meeting and conference spaces and onsite […]

Login or Subscribe to read this article and more...

 

Login or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Investors and owner occupiers set to pounce on Kangaroo Island
Next Article Australian Property Journal’s sales and leasing transactions wrap

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

No interest rate cut in the near term, says RBA
No interest rate cut in the near term, says RBA
Setting housing standard will benefit homeowners in the long run
Setting housing standard will benefit homeowners in the long run
Housing affordability falls to lowest level on record
Housing affordability falls to lowest level on record
Sydney and Melbourne apartment reselling at a loss
Sydney and Melbourne apartment reselling at a loss
Cost-of-living dampen festive season
Cost-of-living dampen festive season
View more stories
No interest rate cut in the near term, says RBA Setting housing standard will benefit homeowners in the long run Housing affordability falls to lowest level on record Sydney and Melbourne apartment reselling at a loss Cost-of-living dampen festive season