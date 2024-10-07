McGees boosts industrial business

AGENTS McGees Property is boosting its industrial capabilities with the appointment of Marco Onorato as senior executive of sales & leasing.

Onorato has expertise across the industrial and logistics sector, having worked with global real estate companies Colliers International and Knight Frank, developing experience in sales, leasing, financial modelling, and portfolio management in the Adelaide property market.

“At McGees, our focus has always been on assembling a team that not only understands the intricacies of the industrial sector but also has the experience and relationships needed to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients,” said Andrew Wilson, director at McGees Property.

“Building out our industrial team is a strategic priority as we continue to grow our capabilities across all market segments. Our aim is to offer a full spectrum of services that cater to our clients’ diverse needs. By bringing on board individuals like Marco, who share our commitment to excellence, we’re confident that McGees will remain a leader in the industry, capable of handling everything from small shed leasing deals, to industrial project sales, to large institutional transactions.”

Onorato has worked with clients across sectors including high-net-worth privates, REITs, state and federal government and non-for-profit organisations.

“We’re continuing to witness continued demand for industrial assets in Adelaide from owner-occupiers, investors and tenants, and together with limited supply coming online this is underpinning industrial land values and rental growth,” said Onorato.

“McGees Property is well-equipped to service all industrial clients and requirements, be it local privates to global real estate funds.”

The appointment comes after McGees hired a new director of large format retail (LFR) in CBRE’s Dallas Sears.