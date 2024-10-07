Southport social housing fast tracked

ONE the eve of going into caretaker mode, the Miles Queensland government has fast-tracked development of a 200-home Southport high-rise for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Icon Constructions has been appointed to build the tower, with the design is a housing-first model with space for wraparound support located on the Southport Priority Development Area, identified during the government’s land audit.

Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the project is being developed in consultation with the community housing sector and people with lived experiences of homelessness.

“Our housing plan is about helping all Queenslanders, no matter who you are – first homebuyer, renter or someone experiencing homelessness,” Scanlon said.

“Housing and homelessness services on the Gold Coast told me about the demand not just for social housing but wraparound support. That’s why I secured this project.

“The Southport site will bring with it the potential to provide on-site supports for people who need additional help to live independently.”

The state government is also pushing ahead with another 159-home project at Southport that is proposed to include 63 social and 96 affordable units, and a five-storey, 60-home project with Vinnies will see 50 social homes and 10 affordable homes delivered in Nerang.

The Miles government’s Homes for Queenslanders aims to plan to deliver one million more homes, including 53,500 social homes, by 2046. Ahead of the October 26th election, it said the project would be at risk under the LNP.

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland said it welcomed the state government’s focus on accelerating social and affordable housing projects on the Gold Coast.

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said the 200-unit Southport Supportive Accommodation project was a particularly important initiative.

“Our latest vacancy rate report shows that the Gold Coast’s rental market is sitting at just 1.3% vacant during the quarter, however, we know that it’s the affordable end of the market that’s even more competitive.

“We can all appreciate that not having shelter, no place to call home at the end of the day, is something that significantly infiltrates and detracts from every aspect of someone’s life.”

“There are myriad benefits for the entire community when chronic homelessness is addressed with a concerted focus and innovative housing models such as this are exactly what we need.”